X (Twitter) down? Massive outage leads to page load issues and longer refresh times

The microblogging platform is suffering a significant outage with many users reporting issues.

X suffers massive outage X suffers massive outage

X (formerly Twitter) is suffering a significant outage at the moment, with many users complaining about longer than usual refresh times and issues with loading pages. 

Several X users have reported these issues. Down Detector, a platform that tracks online outages for many websites, showed a massive spike in reports from India. The major part of the outage lasted around an hour, but normal service seems to have resumed for many users since.

X, which is usually the platform where users come to report other outages, is down itself, causing people to flock to other platforms to complain about X. Since being taken over by billionaire Elon Musk and having undergone a rebranding, X hasn't faced many outages. The company is yet to comment on the outage.

Published on: Mar 10, 2025, 4:31 PM IST
