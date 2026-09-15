Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
XChat, X's messaging app is unavailable on the Apple Store and Android's Play Store

XChat, X's messaging app is unavailable on the Apple Store and Android's Play Store

X’s messaging ambitions have taken an unexpected turn, with its dedicated chat service vanishing from major app stores months after being introduced to users.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 12:45 PM IST
XChat, X's messaging app is unavailable on the Apple Store and Android's Play StoreXChat disappears from Apple and Google app stores months after its standalone launch.(Photo: XChat)

XChat, X’s standalone messaging app, has disappeared from Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store, just months after its launch. The app no longer appears in App Store searches, while a direct web link shows it as unavailable. According to a MacRumors report, X appears to have removed the app, although the company has not explained why.

Advertisement

Must Read: ‘We have made the decision’: Oracle’s layoff email to employees; read full message

Launched in April 2026, XChat was designed as a private, focused space for conversations outside the main X app. Its sudden disappearance raises questions about the future of X’s standalone messaging push, particularly after the platform had positioned the service as a separate destination for private communication.

XChat disappears after April launch

XChat allowed communication using end-to-end encryption and disappearing messages. The app was described as a private, focused space built for conversation and launched in April 2026.

Must Read: Meta tightens child safety measures as centre cracks down on abuse content: Report

At launch, XChat offered direct messages and group chats, audio and video calls, file sharing, PIN protection and disappearing messages. X also said the app had no ads or tracking. Users could edit or delete messages for everyone in a conversation and receive alerts when someone attempted to take a screenshot.

Advertisement

The app had been tested with a small group of beta users before its wider launch. X had also said that more updates were planned, with X’s lead designer describing XChat as only the beginning of its messaging plans.

What happens to XChat now?

For now, X has not provided a reason for removing the app or confirmed whether it will return. The disappearance therefore leaves users unclear about whether this is a temporary removal, a technical issue or the end of XChat as a standalone product.

The move is notable because X had recently launched the service as a dedicated alternative to messaging within its main platform.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more