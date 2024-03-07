Dressed in saree, meet India’s first-ever AI teacher robot named ‘Iris’

A school in Kerala has introduced India’s first AI teacher robot named ‘Iris’. This robot is developed in collaboration with Makerlabs Edutech. It aims to bring new innovations in the field of education by offering personalised learning experience for students. The AI teacher has been deployed at KTCT Higher Secondary School, Thiruvanathpuram

Built under the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) project initiated by NITI Aayog, this AI teacher robot, Iris, boasts a range of features aimed at revolutionising traditional teaching methods.

According to the developer, this AI robot has an in-built voice assistant and is powered by an Intel chipset. It uses an Android app interface to offer personalised learning experiences and interact with people. It is equipped with wheels and is designed to understand and speak different languages and complex problems across different subjects.

The developer even posted a video on Instagram introducing Iris, the caption read, “Breaking Boundaries in Education: Introducing IRIS, India’s first AI Teacher Robot! based on generative AI.

At the forefront of innovation, Makerlabs Edutech is proud to unveil our latest creation, IRIS - the AI Teacher Robot, poised to redefine the learning landscape as we know it. IRIS embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, inspiring confidence in more groundbreaking innovations to come.

With IRIS, we’ve set out to revolutionise education by harnessing the power of AI to create a truly personalised learning experience. By adapting to each student’s needs and preferences, IRIS empowers educators to deliver engaging and effective lessons like never before.”

In the video, this saree-clad humanoid was spotted interacting with students in the classroom. The video stated that this AI teacher has become AI the ‘closest pals’ with students of KTCT Higher Secondary School. Iris is an example of how artificial intelligence can transform education.

Several tech leaders are hopeful that AI can transform the education sector. Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates believes that AI will revolutionalise how people will teach and learn in the future. According to Gates, the chatbots will recognise users’ learning styles so they can personalise content to keep them engaged. It will not only measure users’ understanding but will also recognise what kind of motivation they respond to.

