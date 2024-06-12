scorecardresearch
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Xiaomi 14 Civi with 32MP dual selfie camera launched in India: Check India price, sale offers, specs

Xiaomi 14 Civi will compete against the likes of OnePlus 12R, iQOO 11 5G, Vivo V30 Pro and more.

Xiaomi has launched Xiaomi 14 Civi in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999. The highlights of the smartphone includes Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP dual rear camera setup and support for 67W fast charging. It will compete against the likes of OnePlus 12R, iQOO 11 5G, Vivo V30 Pro and more.

Xiaomi 14 Civi India price, sale offers

Xiaomi 14 Civi is launched in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 42,999 and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant will cost Rs 47,999. The smartphone is available in Matcha Green, Cruise Blue and Shadow Black colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale in 20 June on Flipkart and Mi.com. It is now available for pre-orders in India. In terms of sale offers, buyers who pre order will get Rs 3,000 instant discount. Additionally, they will get Rs 3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards. This will bring down the effective price to Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants respectively.

Xiaomi 14 Civi specifications

Xiaomi 14 Civi features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that offers a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refreshes rate and a 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. It is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset that offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Xiaomi 14 Civi will run on FuntouchOS.

For photography, the smartphone features a triple rear camera that includes a 50MP primary sensor with Leica Summilux lens, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies, Xiaomi 14 Civi comes with a dual camera setup that includes two 32MP sensors.

The Xiaomi handset is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It comes with support for Dolby Atmos for good sound quality and AI features for better camera performance.

Published on: Jun 12, 2024, 5:31 PM IST
