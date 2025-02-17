Xiaomi 15 series to launch in India on March 2: Specs, features, and expected price

Xiaomi has announced that its Xiaomi 15 series will be launched in India on March 2. The series is expected to include two models, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Although the company has not disclosed many details, leaks suggest that the Indian variants will have features similar to those launched in China last year.

According to leaks, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be offered in three colours: Black, White, and a Black-and-White variant resembling a panda. The Xiaomi 15 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and slim bezels measuring 1.38mm. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to come with a larger 6.73-inch 2K micro-curved display.

Both models are expected to have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options, with the possibility to upgrade to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The Xiaomi 15 is likely to be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to have a 6,100mAh battery with similar charging capabilities.

The camera setup on both models is expected to include a Leica-powered 50MP triple-camera system. However, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will likely feature a periscope-style telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, whereas the Xiaomi 15 will have 3x optical zoom. The front camera on both models is anticipated to be 32MP.

In terms of pricing, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in China at CNY 6,499, approximately ₹78,000 or $892, while the Xiaomi 15 was priced at CNY 4,499, around ₹53,000. It remains uncertain how Xiaomi will price these models in India, considering that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched at ₹99,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

With these features, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to compete with flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max. More details are expected to be revealed at the launch event on March 2.