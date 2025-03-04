Xiaomi 15 Ultra with modular optical system unveiled at MWC 2025; India launch set for March 11

Xiaomi has introduced the Xiaomi 15 Ultra alongside the standard Xiaomi 15 in global markets, ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. Both smartphones will launch in India on March 11, the company confirmed. While the Pro variant of the Xiaomi 15 remains exclusive to China, Xiaomi showcased a new camera innovation that could change smartphone photography—the Xiaomi Modular Optical System.

At MWC 2025, Xiaomi unveiled its Modular Optical System, an innovative concept that integrates a customisable external lens with a smartphone to deliver DSLR-level imaging.

A teaser showcased a modified Xiaomi 15 handset featuring a MagSafe-like magnetic ring on the back, which allows users to attach a custom camera module. The external camera lens integrates seamlessly with the phone’s hardware, meaning images taken with it can be edited and shared just like native smartphone photos.

The Xiaomi Modular Optical System is powered by the company’s LaserLink technology, enabling near-instantaneous data transfer between the phone and the external lens. The concept features a 100-megapixel Micro Four Thirds (M4/3) sensor paired with a 35mm all-aspherical glass lens with a large aperture, promising exceptional low-light performance.

While still in the concept phase, the technology hints at a future where smartphone cameras could offer interchangeable lenses, rivaling professional DSLR cameras.

Xiaomi Modular Optical System

Both the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra are set to launch in India on March 11 at 12 PM IST. Key highlights of these smartphones include:

• Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

• Leica-branded cameras for enhanced photography

• HyperOS 2 based on Android 15

• 90W wired charging and up to 80W wireless fast charging

At MWC 2025, Xiaomi also showcased the Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition, which includes a USB Type-C camera grip and a detachable shutter button, catering to mobile photography enthusiasts.