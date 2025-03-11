Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra launched in India with a starting price of ₹64,999

Xiaomi India has announced the pricing and availability of its flagship Xiaomi 15 series in India, following its global debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) last week. The series includes the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, both featuring Leica-engineered cameras and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, with pre-orders starting from March 19, 2025.

Xiaomi 15

The Xiaomi 15 features a 6.36" AMOLED display with a 1–120Hz refresh rate and a 94% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 5240mAh battery with Xiaomi Surge Battery Management, supporting 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The triple-camera system includes a 50MP Leica Summilux main camera with an ƒ/1.62 aperture and Light Hunter Fusion 900 sensor, a 60mm Leica floating telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide lens, covering focal lengths from 14mm to 120mm. It also supports 8K video recording at 30fps and Dolby Vision 4K at 60fps.

The Xiaomi 15 will be available from April 3, 2025, starting at ₹64,999. Customers who pre-book the device will receive the Xiaomi Care Plan (worth ₹5,999) at no additional cost, which covers accidental and liquid damage. Pre-orders begin on 19 March, 2025.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, co-engineered with Leica, is positioned as a premium offering focused on professional-grade photography.

It features a 1" 50MP Leica Summilux main camera with a Sony LYT-900 sensor, supporting a 14mm to 200mm optical zoom range. It also offers 4K slow-motion recording at 120fps and Ultra Image Stabilisation. The device has a 6.73" WQHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3200 nits and a Silver Chrome finish with aerospace-grade glass fibre and PU leather. It is powered by a 5410mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 80W wireless HyperCharge.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at ₹1,09,999 and will be available from April 3, 2025. Customers who pre-book the device will also receive the Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit – Legend Edition (worth ₹11,999) at no additional cost, which includes a shutter button, ergonomic grip, a 2000mAh battery for extended shooting, and a 67mm filter adapter ring. Pre-orders begin on 19 March, 2025.