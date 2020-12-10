Xiaomi beats Apple in global smartphone shipment in Q3 2020; Samsung takes lead

Chinese phone manufacturing firm Xiaomi has overtaken US' Apple Inc to occupy the third spot in the global smartphone shipment market share in the third quarter of 2020. Xiaomi contributed 13 per cent in total smartphone shipments in Q3 of 2020, whereas, Apple's iPhone shipment stood at 11 per cent, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.

However, Apple remained ahead of Xiaomi in smartphone market shipment in Europe in Q3 of 2020. In Europe, the iPhone-maker logged 18 per cent market share, and Xiaomi stood at 17 per cent. In North America, Apple Inc's market share was recorded 41 per cent between July and September in 2020.

South Korean phone manufacturer Samsung has continued to stay at the top spot in the global smartphone market share by shipping 80.4 million units in the third quarter of 2020. The company recorded 48 per cent QoQ and three per cent YoY growth with the highest-ever shipment in the last three years, the report added.

Region-wise, Samsung's smartphone shipment was the highest in Europe (37 per cent) and Latin America (45 per cent). In North America, the South Korean major was at second spot at 31 per cent market share, after Apple Inc.

Asia has remained the worst market for Samsung smartphones as per the Counterpoint Research report. In Asia, the Seoul-headquartered company's smartphone shipment was at 12 per cent--behind Huawei (18 per cent), Xiaomi (16 per cent), Vivo (15 per cent), and Oppo (13 per cent) in Q3 of 2020.

Realme shipment grew 132 per cent QoQ, becoming the world's fastest brand to hit five crore shipments since the company came to existence.

Globally, smartphone market shipment declined four per cent year-on-year but grew 32 per cent QoQ to reach 366 million units in the third quarter of 2020. In India, the smartphone market surpassed the pre-Covid-19 levels, growing at nine per cent YoY and 188 per cent QoQ to reach 53 million units.

