Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Xiaomi confirms release of HyperOS update with AI features in India: Check list of compatible smartphones

Ahead of Redmi Note 13's launch, Xiaomi has revealed another significant release for its Indian users. The company has confirmed the rollout of its new HyperOS for Indian Xiaomi products starting January 2024. This OS will replace the company's existing MIUI system, with the update beginning with Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6. HyperOS, announced on October 23. Xiaomi is claims that the HyperOS has a 'human-centric' system designed to power Xiaomi's ecosystem of smartphones, cars, and home products. 

The company promises enhanced performance, AI integration, cross-device connectivity, and privacy and security. HyperOS is based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and incorporates Android 14. The new OS also offers several AI-features like text generation, image-to-doodle conversion, natural language image search, and text extraction from images.

HyperOS is expected to be available on a range of devices, including: 

  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Xiaomi 13
  • Xiaomi 13T Pro
  • Xiaomi 13T
  • Redmi Note 12
  • Redmi Note 12S
  • Xiaomi Pad 6

The rollout will begin in January but it will happen in phases. The deployment will be gradual, so users may have to wait for it to become available on their devices. The update will be pushed out over the air (OTA). Users can manually check for the update within the settings of the device. 

Published on: Jan 02, 2024, 4:15 PM IST
