Xiaomi confirms release of HyperOS update with AI features in India: Check list of compatible smartphones

Ahead of Redmi Note 13's launch, Xiaomi has revealed another significant release for its Indian users. The company has confirmed the rollout of its new HyperOS for Indian Xiaomi products starting January 2024. This OS will replace the company's existing MIUI system, with the update beginning with Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6. HyperOS, announced on October 23. Xiaomi is claims that the HyperOS has a 'human-centric' system designed to power Xiaomi's ecosystem of smartphones, cars, and home products.

The company promises enhanced performance, AI integration, cross-device connectivity, and privacy and security. HyperOS is based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and incorporates Android 14. The new OS also offers several AI-features like text generation, image-to-doodle conversion, natural language image search, and text extraction from images.

HyperOS is expected to be available on a range of devices, including:

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12S

Xiaomi Pad 6

#XiaomiHyperOS is set to make its debut in India soon.



Rollout will begin in January 2024, with the flagship #Xiaomi13Pro and #XiaomiPad6 being the first set of devices to get it, promising an all-new and improved user experience.



Stay tuned for more! #XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/C7Phkcr9EZ January 1, 2024

The rollout will begin in January but it will happen in phases. The deployment will be gradual, so users may have to wait for it to become available on their devices. The update will be pushed out over the air (OTA). Users can manually check for the update within the settings of the device.

Also read: Xiaomi unveils its first electric car which can go 0-100 kmph in 2.78 seconds, and has a range of up to 800 km

Also read: Top 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: Lava Storm 5G, Realme C67, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more