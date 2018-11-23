Xiaomi launches 75-inch Mi TV 4S HDR LED smart TV with price tag of Rs 82,000

Chinese electronics major Xiaomi has launched a brand new 75-inch Mi TV 4S smart TV after it tasted success with its slim and inexpensive Mi TV line up. MI TV 4S already has a 43-inch and 55-inch variants, and the new 75-inch TV would directly compete with the LG's and Sony's of the world, the only other companies that are selling 75-inch TVs. The biggest smart TV in Xiaomi's arsenal, up until now, was a 65-inch 4K LED TV.

Xiaomi's Mi TV 4S features premium design and has a super-slim aerospace grade aluminum body with almost no bezels around it. It has a 4K LCD display panel with HDR support and it is powered by the AmLogic53 quad-core 64-bit processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The TV has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options and DTS-HD and Dolby audio to provide an immersive experience to the viewers. The 43-inch variant of Mi TV 4S, which was launched in May had a 4K Ultra HD display with a 8ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree viewing angle. The 55-inch Mi TV 4S came with a curved display, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB inbuilt storage. Earlier last month Xiaomi had also unveiled a 75-inch Mi TV 4 series in China with an internal storage of 32GB.

The Mi TV 4S 75-inch is priced at 7,999 Yuan or Rs. 82,000 (approximately). A similar sized TV with similar specs from Sony, Samsung or LG usually cost thrice as much. The 43-inch model was also priced cheaper than competition at 1799 Yuan or Rs. 19,000 (approximately).

Xiaomi's Mi TV 4S runs on PatchWall UI and brings along AI based voice recognition. The TV remote also comes with a specific button to turn on the voice assistant to control the TV with easy voice commands. The device can be purchased in China from November 23.

