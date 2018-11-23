Got a Xiaomi phone? Take some photos and win Rs 35 lakh

If you have any Xiaomi phone that has a decent camera, then today is the last day to win up to $ 50,000 or approximately Rs. 35 lakh in prizes! The Xiaomi photography Contest began on October 25 and will conclude today i.e. 23rd November. The contest has numerous categories where you can participate and win top prizes. The best photographer from each category will get $ 10,000 or approx Rs. 7.25 lakh!

To begin with, participants must first enroll for the contest at the Xiaomi's global website and get well-versed with the entry guidelines. The most important requirement is that the participants must click pictures and edit them on their Xiaomi phones. Editing must be done only on the pre-installed photo editor and no external editing software would be allowed. Other important requirement is regarding the file size - only between 300KB and 10MB. The file must also contain EXIF data that will allow Xiaomi to figure out how photographers captured images and what tools were used in the process.

The categories in which the contestants can enter are following.

Natural look

Piece of the world

Dreamscape

Why so serious

The photographs submitted by the contestants must earn a minimum of three 'LIKES'. Less than three likes would automatically disqualify the photograph and the application of the photographer would be dropped. After the submission, the experts chosen by Xiaomi would inspect the photos and choose the 100 best photos that will move to the next round. The panel of experts includes names like Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India and VP of Xiaomi Global, Xiang Wang, SVP of Xiaomi Global and President of international business, Guerogui Pinkhassov, a photographer from Russia who has won various titles, and finally Jerome Sessini, an award winning French photographer.

On 27th November, fans from all over the world would also be allowed to pick their favorite photographs. Photos that get most number of fan votes will have a better chance of winning the prize money; however the final decision would only be taken by the panel of judges.

The final decision and the winner would be announced on 6th December.