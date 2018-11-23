Mi 5, Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 Pro users alert! Xiaomi has announced something you need to know

Xiaomi has suspended MIUI updates for some of its older phones. Suspending updates isn't very uncommon in the smartphone industry but it's still a surprising coming from Xiaomi as it is known for supporting its devices long after the expiration of their update cycle which can be as long as 5 years! Last year too Xiaomi had dropped certain devices and according to the MIUI China forum, the company has yet again suspended the MIUI ROM updates for its smartphones.

Software support cannot last forever. Most companies stop supporting a device after 2 or maximum 3 update cycles and Xiaomi is no different now. The company has removed support for phones that include Xiaomi Mi 5, Mi 4, and Redmi Note 3 Pro. Xiaomi announced this news on MIUI China Forum. In the post, the company said that Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Pro/Redmi Note 3 (in India), Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 4C, and Mi 4S will no longer get MIUI updates.

Xiaomi hasn't given any explanation as to why it won't be supporting the above mentioned devices. But, as per the post on the forum, MIUI 10.2 China Stable will be the last Stable ROM release for Mi 5 and Redmi Note 3 Pro, MIUI 10.1 China Stable will be the last Stable ROM release Mi 4, Mi 4S and Mi 4C. However, there have been no updates regarding the global ROM for the above mentioned devices.

Last year, Xiaomi ended MIUI 9 support for six of their older devices.

Xiaomi is one of the busiest companies in the smartphone circuit churning out one phone after another, year after year. At the moment, Xiaomi is busy rolling out its latest MIUI 10 update for its devices like Mi 8 SE, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX in batches. Xiaomi is also busy with its latest Android 9 update for the Android One phones like MiA2 in India and other regions.