Xiaomi launches Mi Body Composition Scale for Rs 1,999

After launching smart TVs in India, Xiaomi had introduced a new ecosystem product - Mi Body Composition Scale - in its smart devices range.

Priced at Rs 1,999, this scale has been designed to provide body composition statistics through a series of complex algorithms and advanced Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). It provides the user with a picture of the overall health and fitness with access to precise body data including accurate body composition statistics -- weight, body mass index (BMI), body fat, muscle mass, water percentage, bone mass, visceral fat, body score basal metabolism, and more. Mi Body Composition Scale syncs data with the Mi Fit app, where the data is displayed in an easy-to-read graph, making it easier for users to understand and track progress. Up to 16 user profiles can be created using the Mi Fit app, and unlike many other scales where the profile has to be switched manually, this Mi Scale automatically identifies each family member.

The Mi Body Composition Scale has been designed using a sleek tempered glass with high light transmittance for the main panel. Xiaomi has also added an anti-slip finish to the scale to prevent accidental fall. Weighing 1.6 kg, the scale can be used to measure weight range between 5 kg to 150 kg and pairs with the app over low-energy Bluetooth 4.0 technology. Available in white colour, the scale can be purchased from Xiaomi India website or from Mi Homes.

'We are glad to announce the launch of a new accessory that takes care of your overall health - Mi Body Composition Scale. The launch is in line with our commitment to bring more ecosystem products to India', according to the statement released by Xiaomi India.