Xiaomi Mi 6X or future Mi A2 spotted in promotional video

Last year, not many Indian Xiaomi fans took note when Xiaomi launched the Mi 5X in China but the company surprised the market by introducing a Xiaomi phone with stock Android experience. The Mi A1 went on to set the expectations high and now, Xiaomi and Android fans are eager for the next iteration of the device. We might have our first glance at what could be the Mi A2.

The device was leaked in a new teaser video that has been put up on YouTube. However, this is not coming from the official Xiaomi channel. The device in the promotional video looks a lot like Redmi Note 5 Pro. Since the Redmi Note 5 Pro has only been released in India, we are expecting this new device to launch as the Xiaomi Mi 6X in China. Eventually, the Mi 6X is expected to launch in India with the Mi A2 badge, which will operate on Android One. This also corroborates earlier rumours about the device.

What this means is that Xiaomi might launch the Redmi Note 5 Pro with Android One and call it Mi A2 here in India. Considering the tremendous success with which the device is received in India, the Mi A2 could hit the right cords with the new camera setup supported by Google's stock Android software.

Let's talk about the details that have surfaced so far. In the video, the camera design and placement looks exactly the same as Redmi Note 5 Pro. The phone is expected to feature a dual lens setup with one 12megapixel unit and the other 20megapixel module. Both sensors are expected to come with an aperture of f/1.8 to make it a better lowlight camera. The front sensor will be a 20megapixel unit with f/2.2 aperture.

Mi A2/6X is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset which will be clocked at 2.0GHz. The base variant is expected to come with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, the mid variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and the top specked variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Xiaomi's new device is expected to come with a 5.99-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution. The battery might be a bit disappointing by Xiaomi standards as the Mi A2/Mi 6X is expected to feature a 2910mAh battery. Another disappointment could be the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the USB Type-C might feature on the new Mi A2/Mi 6X. When launched the Mi A2 is expected to continue with the same pricing strategy as the previous iteration of the Mi A1.