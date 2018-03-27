Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to launch in few minutes; here's how you can stream the event live

Xiaomi will be launching the mid-year update to the Mi Mix 2 that was launched last year. Numerous leaks and even official teasers show details about the new Mi Mix 2S. Xiaomi will be conducting the launch event in Shanghai at 11:30am IST. One can stream the event live on Xiaomi's China website.

So far, the leaks suggest that on the outside the device will look similar to the current Mi Mix 2. However, it will sport better internals. It is certain that the Mi Mix 2S will sport the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Another feature that had kept the Mi Mix 2 away competition was the single lens camera setup. With the Mi Mix 2S, Xiaomi might improve on the camera as well as embed a second lens in the rear panel. The screen and screen size might still remain the same at 5.99-inch with a FullHD+ resolution.

Earlier leaks had suggested that Xiaomi will use a notch at the top right corner of the display. As much as it may seem to be a growing trend, the notch would have been a step in the wrong direction. Especially, for the Mi Mix series that boasts one of the best screen to body ratios in the industry.

The official renders and leaks of the device suggest that Xiaomi did not opt for a notch after all. The company launched a teaser trailer of the Pacific Rim Uprising movie which clearly showed the front panel of the Mi Mix 2S.

Given that Mi Mix 2 was brought to India, the Mi Mix 2S is also expected to be introduced here. With the updated hardware, the second generation Mix phone will get a renewed life-cycle and can compete directly with the like of OnePlus 5T.

As far as the pricing is considered, Xiaomi might price it slightly higher than the current phone on sale. However, the outgoing model will be selling at a discount of Rs 5,000. The 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage device is selling at Rs 32,999 down from Rs 37,999 on Flipkart.