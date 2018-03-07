From PatchWall to aggressive pricing, top features that make Xiaomi Mi TV 4A desirable

After making waves in the Indian smartphone market, Xiaomi is making headway in the TV segment too. The company launched its affordable smart TV line-up, Mi TV 4A, in India on March 7, close on the heels of launching its flagship Mi TV 4 in the country. The new offerings from the Chinese tech major are a 43-inch and a 32-inch smart TV which offer much more than just lucrative price tags.

Xiaomi has claimed that the specifications and the price point of the the new TV series will let the Indian market shift to a Smart TV segment. The new televisions offer features that have been limited to high-end TVs, at a very affordable price. With desired features and an even more desirable price, the Mi TV 4A is expected to replicate the success of Mi TV 4 55-inch that was launched just two weeks ahead of the new SmartTV series.

Below are the top five features of the new Mi TV 4A:



Patchwall

The Mi TV 4A comes equipped with PatchWall, similar to the flagship Mi TV 4 launched by Xiaomi a while back. The PatchWall is an AI-enable TV system which classifies content and makes personalised recommendations based on user preferences.

PatchWall offers more than 5,00,000 hours of content via several content partners like Voot, Sony Liv, Hungama and others. Almost 80 per cent of this content is free to watch. Xiaomi has shared plans to add to this repertoire of content in future. The PatchWall system can be upgraded too.

Universal Search

A part of the PatchWall user interface, Universal Search on Mi TV 4A allows users to find content on both online and offline channels at the same place. Viewers also receive personalised recommendations at Universal Search according to their viewing habits. Based on what you watch frequently, PatchWall suggests content from both online and offline directories when using the search function.

Hardware

The Mi TV 4A runs Amlogic 64-bit quad core chipset coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. On the connectivity front, both variants of Mi TV 4A are fitted with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Ethernet port, WiFi and a headphone jack. The bigger 43-inch variant comes with an additional USB port and a S/PDIF port, allowing more devices to be connected to the TV.

The Mi TV 4A comes with the same 11-button MI Remote shipped with the on the Mi TV 4. The simplified design allows ease of use. The screen on 32-inch Mi TV 4A is a HD Ready panel whereas the 43-inch variant boasts a full HD resolution.

India-centric features

Xiaomi has collaborated with several content partners to bring content in 15 Indian languages on Mi TV 4A. The sound output on the new smart TV has been streamlined with DTS and 20W dome speakers specifically for India.

With PatchWall on MI TV 4A, viewers can switch between content from their set top box operators and that available online. Xiaomi said this has been done considering the amount of content Indian viewers peruse via their set top boxes.

Pricing

The 43-inch variant of Mi TV 4A has been priced at just Rs 22,999 and the 32-inch variant is going to be sold at Rs 13,999. Xiaomi is offering an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 on Mi TV 4A with a JioFi connection.

The Mi TV 4A will go on sale from March 13 via flash sales held every week on Tuesdays and Fridays. The new smart TV will be sold through mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart. With buyers complaining of stocks running out surprisingly fast, Xiaomi has assured that adequate stocks will be put up for sale from the very first flash sale.