Xiaomi makes a mockery of iPhone prices, sells products in bundles at same cost

A few years after Xiaomi launched its brand, it came to be known as "Apple of China". The design language, operating system, and many other elements seemed to be inspired by iPhones. The company has often been blamed for copying Apple's designs. Now, years later, it is Xiaomi's turn to a dig at Apple.

In its home market, China, the company has launched a few bundled offers of its best-selling products at prices lower than the new iPhones. Xiaomi is essentially taking a dig at the exorbitant pricing of the new iPhones; right from the iPhone XR to the iPhone XS Max.

Xiaomi has started selling bundles of devices with iPhone tags on them. There's an iPhone XR bundle that comes with Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Mi Band 3, Mi Notebook Air and Mi Bluetooth headset at RMB 6499 (roughly Rs 69,000) which is the same price as the Apple iPhone XR.

The iPhone XS bundle comes with one Mi Mix 2S, Mi Band 3, Mi Notebook Air and Mi Bluetooth headset priced at RMB 8699 (roughly Rs 92,000). The iPhone XS Max bundle comes with Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi Band 3, Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Bluetooth headset at RMB 9599(roughly Rs 1,01,000).

The Indian prices of these devices are even higher. The iPhone XR, the supposedly cheap iPhone XR starts at Rs 76,900. For perspective, Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 9, which is loaded with features, starts at a price of Rs 67,900. The iPhone XS, the immediate successor to the iPhone X, starts at a price of Rs 99,900 for the 64GB storage variant. The iPhone XS Max, the most expensive of the lot, starts at a price of Rs 1,09,000 for the 64GB storage variant. The pricing of the device goes all the way up to Rs 1,44,900.

Apple seems to be safeguarding its profit margins from the falling rupee. However, with competition starting at a much lower price point, Apple might see a substantial drop in sales this year. The company lost $13 billion in market value the day the new iPhones were launched.