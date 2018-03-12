Xiaomi Redmi 5 to launch exclusively on Amazon India; features, availability, expected price

Xiaomi has been dominating the headlines for its various new products since the launch of the new Redmis and Mi TV series. Now, a new report has surfaced which indicates towards another major device launch.

Amazon India has setup a dedicated page for the launch of the Redmi 5 which indicates that the phone will sell exclusively on Amazon India apart from other official Xiaomi channels. The e-commerce giant has put up a casual survey hinting towards what can be expected from the new Xiaomi smartphone.

Xiaomi's Global VP and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain had also stated in a tweet that they will be launching a 'slim, sleek and compact' smartphone which will also be a 'true super powerhouse'. The tweet has also given a launch date of March 14 for the new smartphone.

The phone was launched in China last December and is the only new device from Xiaomi that is yet to make it to the Indian market. The device is available in three variants in China. The 2GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 799 (Roughly Rs 8,000). The 3GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs 9,000) and the 4GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 1299 (Roughly Rs 13,200).

Given that the 4GB variant will clash with both Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Proin terms of pricing, Xiaomi might only launch the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants in the Indian market.

The device comes with a 5.7-inch screen with an HD+ resolution. The Redmi 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset. Similar to the Redmi Note 5, the new device has an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the device in two variants, one with 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. In terms of availability, the new smartphones should make it to the retail shelves one week after the launch.

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro which starts at Rs 9,999 and is pegged at a higher segment. The Redmi 5 will be a budget device with Xiaomi's new design language and updated specs.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also made headway in the TV industry of India by launching the Mi TV series. The Mi TV 4 is the company's flagship product which is selling at an aggressive price of Rs 39,999 for the 55-inch variant.

Earlier last week, the company also launched two budget-oriented TVs in smaller and accessible sizes. The Mi TV 4A 43 inch TV is priced at Rs 22,999 and the 32-inch TV will be priced at Rs 13,999.