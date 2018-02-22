Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4 first sale today

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available for purchase on Thursday. These recently launched smartphones in India will be sold in a flash sale beginning 12:00 pm on official Xiaomi website (mi.com) and Flipkart.com. The Redmi Note 5 will replace the popular Redmi Note 4 as an all-rounder mid-range smartphone, whereas the Redmi Note 5 Pro is being seen as a spiritual successor to the Redmi Note 3.

All three devices have been priced competitively with features and specifications that are currently best in the range. The company is also giving out a cashback offer of Rs 2,200 in partnership with Reliance Jio. The telecom giant will also give up to 4.5TB of data to Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/64GB variant of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at Rs 13,999, and the 6GB/64GB variant will be sold at Rs 16,999. Both phones come with 18:9 FullHD+ screens measuring 5.99 inches. While the higher placed Redmi Note 5 Pro sports with a new processor and a dual camera setup. Both smartphones will be available in four colour option - Black, Lake Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold.

Compared to the Redmi Note 4, the Redmi Note 5 has received design, camera and quality upgrades. The Note 5 features a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with 2160x1080 p resolution and Gorilla Glass protection in the similar form factor. It has a premium metal body with tapered back. The device is 8.05mm thin and continues to have the same 4,000 mAh battery.

Improving in the camera department, the Redmi Note 5 has a 12MP main camera with an upgraded sensor that can capture better low light images. The 5MP front camera features LED selfie-light and beautify 3.0. Improvising the hardware quality, Xiaomi is using dual pyrolytic graphite sheet that decreases the temperature by 2 degrees Celsius. The device comes with customised power adapter for India that can withstand voltage surges up to 380V.

However, it continues to feature the Snapdragon 625 processor which has been paired with either 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro, on the other hand, is the first phone to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. Using Kyro 260 CPU, this processor is claimed to offer up to 50 per cent higher and sustained performance, and up to 40 per cent more power efficiency. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat.

Even the Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with Gorilla Glass protection. Xiaomi has added a vertical dual camera setup at the rear, featuring a 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor as the primary shooter and a 5MP Samsung sensor for capturing depth information.

Xiaomi has also added electronic image stabilisation for video recording. The company has also used AI-based computing for capturing portrait selfies with the front camera. The secondary snapper is a 20MP Sony IMX 376 sensor with LED selfie-light for capturing better low-light selfies.

Xiaomi will also add a Face Unlock feature to the Note 5 Pro, which will be added with an over-the-air update during March.

The Mi TV series has been one of the most anticipated Xiaomi products in India. The Chinese company is finally bringing it to Inidan shores. Xiaomi will sell the Mi TV 4 in India for the first time through a flash sale starting at 12:00pm on Thursday. The 55-inch 4K TV will sold for a price of Rs 39,999. Claiming to be the world's thinnest LED TV, the Mi TV 4 is just 4.9mm thin and it comes with a brushed metal rear. Xiaomi has sourced customised 4K HDR frameless panels from Samsung for the TV.

The Mi TV 4 comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 4.1 and wireless connectivity along with SPDIF port. It is powered by 64-bit quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage along with Dolby audio. The TV comes with PatchWall interface, which has also been worked for India from the scratch. Xiaomi has tied up with Sensara Technology (Sensy) that enables the set-top boxes to be controlled by the compact 11-button Bluetooth TV remote.

Adopting a content first approach, Xiaomi has tied up with partners such as Hotstar, Alt Balaji, Sony Liv, Voot, Hungama Play and more for streaming content right on the TV, without connecting any media device.