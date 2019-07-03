Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro on sale today via Flipkart, Mi.com; check price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is on sale in India today via Mi.com and Flipkart. Redmi Note 7 series was launched in India back in February and it has been a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Redmi Note 6 Pro didn't sell too well in the Indian market.

Meanwhile, the old Redmi Note 7 has been discontinued in India and the company has launched a new variant of the Redmi Note 7 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, priced at Rs 15,999. The phone available during the sale will be Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The back has a glass panel protected by Gorilla Glass. Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the 6GB RAM and the 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for Rs 16,999.

As far as the sale offers for Redmi Note 7 Pro are concerned, there is the Jio cashback offer giving double data benefit on all the prepaid recharges worth Rs 198 and above. Airtel is offering up to 1,120GB data along with unlimited voice calling. Mi Exchange plan and no-cost 3-month EMI with Zest money is also on the table from the Mi.com store.

For optics, Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 48-MP rear camera lens. There is also a 5-MP secondary depth sensor and a 13-MP camera sensor at the front for selfies. The rear camera setup supports AI features like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. The smartphone offers 4K video recording, which is a first for the phones in this price segment.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back of both the smartphones. The Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

Edited By: Udit Verma

