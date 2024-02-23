Xiaomi says using this kind of screen protector can harm smartphone display, void warranty

Xiaomi recently issued a cautionary statement to its customers about the potential hazards associated with the use of certain screen protectors. Highlighted through a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the brand specifically pointed out the risks tied to liquid UV adhesive protectors. These protectors, popular for their strong adhesion, especially on curved screens, have been found to possibly interfere with the phone's functionality and even void its warranty.

The primary difference compared to other standard screen protectors is that glue is applied on the phone's screen and then the protective glass is laid over it. Then UV lights are used to make adhesive bond stronger.

The core issue with liquid UV adhesive protectors lies in their application process. The liquid glue used can inadvertently seep into various parts of the phone, such as the physical keys, charging port, speaker holes, and even the battery cover. This can lead to a range of problems including unexpected restarts, malfunctioning buttons, speaker noise, and the peeling of battery cover leather. Xiaomi's advice to its user base is to opt for alternative forms of screen protection, like tempered glass or electrostatic films, which do not require liquid adhesives and therefore maintain the device's integrity.

To support its customers, Xiaomi is offering free screen protectors and installation for owners of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ model. It's noteworthy that, as of now, Xiaomi stands alone among smartphone brands in issuing such a specific warning against liquid UV adhesive screen protectors.

The following is a note of caution posted by Redmi India's official X account:

Dear Valued User,

We appreciate your trust in choosing Xiaomi for your smartphone experience.

We understand the significance of smartphone safety, particularly when it comes to protecting your device's display. As liquid UV adhesive protectors gain popularity, especially for curved display smartphones, we want to bring to your attention potential risks regarding the application on your device's screen.

When using these protectors, there is a notable risk that the liquid adhesive which is used to ensure proper fit, may seep into the physical keys, charging port, speaker hole, and battery cover. This may lead to various issues, including unexpected restarts, button malfunctions, speaker noise, and peeling of the battery cover leather.

To ensure a smooth experience for all users, we strongly advise against the use of liquid UV adhesive protectors as they may result in malfunctions, which could void your warranty.

Instead, we recommend considering alternatives such as tempered glass, non-tempered, or electrostatic films for worry-free screen protection, which do not require the application of liquid UV-based glue or adhesive, ensuring optimal device performance. The company is also offering free screen protector and installation for Redmi Note 13 Pro+ users.

