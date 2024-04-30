Xiaomi to launch special edition Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G phone today; check details

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of a special edition of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, named the World Champions Edition, designed in collaboration with the Argentine Football Association. The launch is scheduled for today, April 30, in India at 12 PM. Interested viewers can catch it LIVE using the embed below.
Design
The back of the phone is finished in a bold blue and adorned with shiny gold details around the camera and flash, embodying a look that's as vibrant as it is elegant. The AFA emblem is prominently placed, adding a touch of sporty flair to the device. This edition follows the standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, which launched earlier this year, but spices things up with these unique aesthetic tweaks.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Specifications
While Xiaomi has not yet disclosed the pricing for this special edition in India, the standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G variants are priced as follows:
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today