Xiaomi to launch special edition Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G phone today; check details

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of a special edition of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, named the World Champions Edition, designed in collaboration with the Argentine Football Association. The launch is scheduled for today, April 30, in India at 12 PM. Interested viewers can catch it LIVE using the embed below.

Design

The back of the phone is finished in a bold blue and adorned with shiny gold details around the camera and flash, embodying a look that's as vibrant as it is elegant. The AFA emblem is prominently placed, adding a touch of sporty flair to the device. This edition follows the standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, which launched earlier this year, but spices things up with these unique aesthetic tweaks.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Specifications

Display : 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED 1.5K display

: 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED 1.5K display Processor : It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC which also provides 5G connectivity

: It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC which also provides 5G connectivity Operating System : The device runs Android 13 OS

: The device runs Android 13 OS Cameras : A triple rear camera setup headlines with a 200-megapixel main sensor complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro camera, alongside 4K video recording at 30 fps.

: A triple rear camera setup headlines with a 200-megapixel main sensor complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro camera, alongside 4K video recording at 30 fps. Battery Life: A 5000mAh battery supports 120W fast charging.

Pricing Details

While Xiaomi has not yet disclosed the pricing for this special edition in India, the standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G variants are priced as follows: