Here's what India searched for on Google in 2021

The list comprises top search terms across categories like 'near me', movies, news events, 'what is', 'how to', etc.

Search giant Google released a primer of what the Indians have browsed on its platform this year so far. The list comprises top search terms across categories like near me, movies, news events, what is, how to and overall. According to this list, Indian Premier League (IPL) was the most searched term in the overall section.

Given the constant reminders by the government to get inoculated against the coronavirus, most Indians used search terms like “COVID vaccine near me”, “How to register for COVID vaccine” and “How to download vaccination certificate” to get more information around the same.

In the movies category, Suriya’s superhit flick Jai Bhim and Siddharth Malhotra’s Shershah, both of which are available on Amazon Prime video, are the most searched movies. Indian Internet went gaga over Neeraj Chopra and Aryan Khan this year as they are the most searched personalities on Google this year.

Here are trending searches in India in 2021 according to categories:

OVERALL

  1. Indian Premier League
  2. CoWIN
  3. ICC T20 World Cup
  4. Euro Cup
  5. Tokyo Olympics
  6. COVID vaccine
  7. Free Fire redeem code
  8. Copa America
  9. Neeraj Chopra
  10. Aryan Khan

NEAR ME

  1. COVID vaccine near me
  2. COVID test near me
  3. Food delivery near me
  4. Oxygen cylinder near me
  5. Covid hospital near me
  6. Tiffin service near me
  7. CT scan near me
  8. Takeout restaurants near me
  9. Fastag near me
  10. Driving school near me
HOW TO

  1. How to register for COVID vaccine
  2.  How to download vaccination certificate
  3. How to increase oxygen level
  4. How to link PAN with AADHAAR
  5. How to make oxygen at home
  6. How to buy dogecoin in India
  7. How to make banana bread
  8. How to check IPO allotment status
  9. How to invest in Bitcoin
  10. How to calculate percentage of marks

WHAT IS

  1.  What is black fungus
  2. What is the factorial of hundred
  3. What is Taliban
  4. What is happening in Afghanistan
  5. What is remdesivir
  6. What is the square root of 4
  7. What is steroid
  8. What is toolkit
  9. What is Squid Game
  10. What is delta plus variant
MOVIES

  1. Jai Bhim
  2. Shershah
  3. Radhe
  4. Bell Bottom
  5. Eternals
  6. Master
  7. Sooryavanshi
  8. Godzilla vs Kong
  9. Drishyam 2
  10. Bhuj: The Pride of India

NEWS EVENTS

  1.  Tokyo Olympics
  2. Black fungus
  3. Afghanistan news
  4. West Bengal elections
  5. Tropical cyclone Tauktae
  6. Lockdown
  7. Suez Canal crisis
  8. Farmers protest
  9. Bird flu
  10. Cyclone Yaas
PERSONALITIES

  1. Neeraj Chopra 
  2. Aryan Khan
  3. Shehnaaz Gill
  4. Raj Kundra
  5. Elon Musk
  6. Vicky Kaushal
  7. PV Sindhu
  8. Bajrang Punia
  9. Sushil Kumar
  10. Natasha Dalal

