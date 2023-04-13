'You don't know what you're talking about': Elon Musk grills BBC reporter during interview

Elon Musk appeared for an interview on Twitter Spaces with BBC journalist James Clayton. The interview was set up at a short notice and Musk was quick to point out that Clayton wasn't prepared for it. During an intense interaction about the spread of hate speech on Twitter, Elon Musk grilled the journalist for not being able to quote a single example of his claims.

Musk asked the reporter about his definition of a 'hateful' thing. He later demanded a single example of hate speech that the journalist came across on Twitter. Clayton said he can't provide any instance. Furthermore, the journalist also denied using Twitter feed for the last 3-4 weeks. Musk accused Clayton of saying lies. He said, "You don't know what you're talking about". The video of the intense conversation was posted by Elon Musk. As expected, Twitter was flooded with reactions mostly in favour of Musk.

During the interview, Musk opened up about his experience of managing the social media company for the last six months. During the interview, he revealed that Twitter has lost almost 80 per cent of employees after multiple waves of layoffs and resignations. Musk said that Twitter currently has around 1,500 employees down from around 8,000 when he had taken over in October. On multiple occasions, Musk justified the layoffs by alerting workers about the possibility of bankruptcy. However, when asked if Musk would want to sell Twitter, he said 'no'. He later clarified that he would sell Twitter only to a person who is as committed to 'truth' as him.

This time with video & better audio https://t.co/js4nTQSSh3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

The Game of Labels between BBC and Elon Musk

Last week, Twitter labeled the official BBC account as 'state-funded media'. The British Broadcast Corporation rejected the label and asked Twitter to correct it. During the interview, Elon Musk acknowledged that the label should be changed to 'publicly funded media' and in the subsequent hours, the official account reflected the new label.

The National Public Radio (NPR), another major news organisation, was also given the label, 'government funded media' which was rejected by the company. Twitter did not agree to NPR's request to change it. Subsequently, the news organisation decided to stop tweeting from all of its accounts.

