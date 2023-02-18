'You must be a genius': Elon Musk's snarky response to ex-Twitter Ads lead

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has slammed former Twitter ads head Bruce Falck, who recently criticised Musk’s tweet apologizing to Twitter users for showing them ads. "Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter," Musk tweeted. In response, Falck tweeted, “As the former lead for Ads at Twitter, I can confidently say this man has no idea wtf he's talking about.”

This provoked a response from Musk, who fired back with a sarcastic reply. “My apologies, you must be a genius, which is why Twitter has the worst ad relevance on Earth. Almost nobody buys anything on Twitter, but almost everyone on Instagram does. That is being fixed,” Musk said.

Last month, Musk announced that a higher-priced subscription to the microblogging platform with no ads will be available in the coming weeks.

"Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks," Musk tweeted. "Also, there will be a higher-priced subscription that allows zero ads," he added.

It’s unclear what sparked Falck’s initial criticism of Musk’s tweet, but it’s clear that Musk was not going to take the criticism lying down. Musk has never been one to shy away from a fight, whether it’s with a rival CEO or a former employee. His Twitter feed is littered with contentious comments and provocative statements, so this exchange with Falck is just the latest example of Musk’s willingness to engage in public spats.

