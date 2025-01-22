'Your iPhone will never be the same': Truecaller updates iOS app with big features

Truecaller has announced a big update for its iPhone users, introducing real-time caller ID and automated spam call blocking. These features were previously exclusive to Android users, but are now being rolled out globally for paying subscribers on iPhone, following advancements in Apple’s iOS 18.

Your iPhone will never be the same ✨ Related Articles — Truecaller (@Truecaller) January 21, 2025

The new functionality leverages Apple’s Live Caller ID Lookup framework and Truecaller’s AI-powered global database, enabling enhanced spam detection and live caller identification in a privacy-preserving manner.

Features and updates

The update includes:

Live Caller ID: Identifies incoming calls in real time.

Automatic Spam Blocking: A feature frequently requested by iPhone users.

Premium Family Plan: Subscribers can share benefits, such as Truecaller AI Assistant, with up to four family members at no extra cost. In India, the plan also includes fraud insurance for family members.

Free iOS users will still have access to ad-supported features like manual number search and caller ID for verified businesses, but live caller ID and spam blocking will be exclusive to Premium subscribers.

How to enable the new features

To enable Truecaller’s latest features on iOS 18.2:

Update to Truecaller for iPhone version 14.0 or later. Go to **Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification** and enable all Truecaller switches. Open the Truecaller app to activate the changes.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller, remarked, "We are proud that, 15 years after our inception, we can offer iOS users the same world-class Caller ID and spam-blocking experience as Android users."

Fredrik Kjell, COO, added that iOS users already account for 40% of Truecaller’s premium revenues, with a conversion rate five times higher than on Android. He sees this update as a step towards surpassing the company’s goal of 1 billion SEK in recurring revenues in the coming years.

Currently, about 30 million of Truecaller’s 435 million monthly active users are on iOS, with 750,000 paying iOS subscribers.

With this update, Truecaller aims to solidify its presence in markets with high iOS penetration while boosting its subscription revenues. The rollout has begun and will be available worldwide within days.