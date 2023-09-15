YouTube CEO Neal Mohan congratulates ISRO for getting more than 8 mn concurrent viewers for Chandrayaan-3 landing

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan on Thursday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for creating a live streaming record during the launch of Chandrayaan-3. Mohan re-shared a post of YouTube India on X (formerly Twitter) which mentioned that the live stream of Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing was being watched by more than 80 lakh people at the same time.

ISRO completed the historic ‘soft landing’ of ‘Vikram’ lander on August 23 at 6:04 PM on the south polar region of the Moon.

“things that made us go woah: India landed on the moon! @isro 's livestream on YouTube records a whopping 8 million concurrent viewers- we're over the moon!,” said the post by YouTube India.

In the video shared by YouTube India on X, there are clips of the scenes from ISRO’s control centre both from the beginning and end of the 72-minute live broadcast.

things that made us go woah: India landed on the moon! @isro's livestream on YouTube records a whopping 8 million concurrent viewers- we're over the moon! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/M2GZsu1l8V — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) September 12, 2023

Neal Mohan shared the same post and shared that he was also very excited to see the success of ISRO both on the moon and on the video platform as well.

“This was so exciting to watch - congratulations to the whole team at @isro . 8M concurrent viewers is incredible!,” YouTube CEO wrote as the caption of his post on X.

This was so exciting to watch - congratulations to the whole team at @isro. 8M concurrent viewers is incredible! https://t.co/PM3MJgkPrE — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) September 14, 2023

So far the complete 72-minute video of Vikram’s soft landing on the lunar surface has garnered more than 7.8 crore views.

Talking about India’s lunar mission, ISRO created history by becoming the first space agency to complete a soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon.

India also became the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully land on the lunar surface.

Immediately after the soft landing of ‘Vikram’, ISRO began its research work with the help of ‘Pragyan’ rover which was safely nestled inside the lander.

Both Vikram and Pragyan carried out their respective tasks for a complete lunar day which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth. The main objective of the mission was to find the presence of sulphur and other elements, monitoring relative temperatures and also listening to the movements around it.

The ISRO set both Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on sleep mode earlier this month with the hopes that both of them might wake up on September 22 after the lunar night ends.

The South Pole of the Moon became significant after 2008, when the first Chandrayaan mission confirmed the presence of water in that region.