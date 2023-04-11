scorecardresearch
YouTube down! Users facing issues with video streaming platform

Reports about the issue started spiking around 5:30 AM IST. Some YouTube users took to Twitter to say that the platform is not loading for them

YouTube users facing issues YouTube users facing issues

YouTube users across the globe are facing issues in accessing the video streaming platform. The issue has been highlighted by Downdetector, a website that tracks all major outages across the globe. Users have taken to Twitter to complain about the outage. There are over thousand reports on Downdetector. 

Reports about the issue in the Google-owned property started spiking around 5:30 AM IST. The primary reason behind the outage is still uncertain.

Some YouTube users took to Twitter to say that the platform is not loading for them.  

Published on: Apr 11, 2023, 8:12 AM IST
