YouTube down! Users facing issues with video streaming platform

YouTube users across the globe are facing issues in accessing the video streaming platform. The issue has been highlighted by Downdetector, a website that tracks all major outages across the globe. Users have taken to Twitter to complain about the outage. There are over thousand reports on Downdetector.

Reports about the issue in the Google-owned property started spiking around 5:30 AM IST. The primary reason behind the outage is still uncertain.





User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 9:17 PM EDT. https://t.co/XrCFHBn78f RT if you're also having problems #Youtubedown — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 11, 2023

Some YouTube users took to Twitter to say that the platform is not loading for them.