YouTube Premium Lite update: Background play and download features now available

YouTube announced two major updates for its most affordable subscription plan, the Premium Lite, on March 12. The company is adding background play and download features to the service. This will allow subscribers to keep videos playing while using other apps or download content to watch later without an internet connection.

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The update has already started to roll out and will be available to all Premium Lite users in the coming weeks. Subscribers can now enjoy an ad-free viewing experience on most videos, the ability to download content for offline use, and get background playback support that keeps videos running even when switching to another app.