YouTube Premium subscription prices increased by up to 58% in India; check revised pricing

YouTube has quietly rolled out a price hike for its Premium membership in India, affecting all subscription tiers. The news first surfaced on social media, thanks to X (formerly Twitter) user @MrSahilBawa, who shared a screenshot of a notification from YouTube. The platform announced a 58 per cent increase for its Family plan, stating, "To continue delivering great service and features, we're increasing your price to Rs 299 month. We don't make these decisions lightly, and this update will allow us to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube."

The Family plan, which allows up to five members to share a single subscription, has seen the most significant jump—from ₹189 to ₹299 per month. This increase is substantial, but it's not the only one. Here’s a quick rundown:

Student Plan: The monthly price has gone from ₹79 to ₹89, reflecting a 12.6% hike.

Individual Plan: Now costs ₹149 per month, up from ₹129—a 15% increase.

Prepaid Plans: The individual monthly, quarterly, and annual prepaid options are now priced at ₹159, ₹459, and ₹1,490, respectively.



These revised prices apply to both new subscribers and existing Premium users.

What do you get for your money?

YouTube Premium subscribers enjoy a range of perks, including ad-free streaming, high-bitrate 1080p video, offline downloads, background playback, and ad-free access to YouTube Music. Despite the price hike, these benefits remain unchanged, which might still make the service attractive to its over 100 million global subscribers.

How does YouTube Premium compare with others?

If you’re wondering how YouTube Premium stacks up against other streaming services, here's a snapshot:

Spotify Premium: Starts at ₹119 per month for individuals, ₹179 for the family plan (which includes up to six accounts), and ₹59 for students. Spotify offers ad-free and high-quality music, offline downloads, and the ability to play music in any order.

Apple Music: Costs ₹149 per month individually. Users who subscribe to multiple Apple services can opt for the Apple One plan, priced at ₹195 per month, which bundles Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ with 50GB of storage. The family plan is available for ₹365 per month, allowing up to five members to share the services, with 200GB of iCloud+ storage.