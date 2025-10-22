YouTube rolls out AI likeness detection for creators to combat deepfakes

YouTube has officially launched its likeness-detection technology for creators in the YouTube Partner Program, following a successful pilot phase. The new tool enables eligible creators to detect and request the removal of AI-generated videos that imitate their face or voice without consent.

According to a YouTube spokesperson, this is the first wave of the global rollout, and creators received notification emails on Tuesday morning. The technology is aimed at protecting creators from the misuse of their likeness in content that could falsely endorse products, spread misinformation, or harm reputations.

The move follows several high-profile incidents involving unauthorised AI use, including the case of electronics company Elecrow, which used an AI-generated version of YouTuber Jeff Geerling’s voice to promote its products.

On YouTube’s Creator Insider channel, the company outlined how the tool works. To begin, creators can access the new “Likeness” tab, agree to data processing terms, and scan a QR code using their smartphone. The code leads to an identity verification page where users must provide a photo ID and a short selfie video.

Once verified, creators gain access to a dashboard displaying all detected videos that feature their likeness. From there, they can submit a removal request based on YouTube’s privacy policies, file a copyright complaint, or choose to archive the video for record purposes.

Creators retain full control over participation in the programme. Those who opt out will have their data scanning halted within 24 hours.

YouTube began testing this technology earlier in 2025, in partnership with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), to assist celebrities, athletes, and influencers in identifying deepfake content on the platform.

In April, YouTube also voiced support for the proposed NO FAKES Act, legislation designed to curb the creation and distribution of deceptive AI-generated replicas that imitate individuals for malicious or misleading purposes.