YouTube testing AI chat summaries, Google Lens integration, and more new features

YouTube is experimenting with a range of new features designed to enhance user experience and empower creators, the platform announced. These experimental features, currently available to a limited group of testers, include AI-powered live chat summaries, Google Lens integration in the search bar, and QR codes for channels.

For creators who livestream on the platform, YouTube is piloting AI live chat summaries to help viewers quickly catch up on the conversation. This feature, currently limited to English-language live streams with high chat activity, provides a concise summary of the chat using a banner at the top of the chat window.

Android users in the test group may soon see a Google Lens button integrated directly into the YouTube search bar. This will allow users to leverage Google Lens' image recognition capabilities to search for content on YouTube by snapping a picture or uploading an image from their device.

Recognising the need for creators to easily share their channels, YouTube is testing QR code generation. Participating creators will have the option to generate a unique QR code from their channel profile, making it simple for others to scan and subscribe.

Finally, YouTube is adding an "Effects" button to YouTube Shorts, giving creators easier access to user-generated effects. This feature aims to further empower creativity and engagement within the short-form video format.

It is important to note that these are experimental features, and there is no guarantee that they will be rolled out to the wider YouTube community.