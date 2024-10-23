YouTube testing cheaper subscription plan with fewer ads: YouTube Premium Lite in the works

YouTube, a go-to platform for everything from watching videos and listening to music to casual browsing, has long been a favourite for Gen-Z and other users. However, one common frustration for users is the frequent ads interrupting their experience. Although these ads support content creators, many users would prefer fewer interruptions. To address this, YouTube launched its ad-free YouTube Premium service in 2024, which also saw a recent price hike, raising concerns among subscribers.

But there may be good news for those who don’t want to pay the full Premium price. YouTube is reportedly testing a new subscription tier called YouTube Premium Lite, which offers a more affordable alternative while reducing ads.

YouTube Premium Lite: A Budget-Friendly Option?

According to a report from The Verge, YouTube Premium Lite is currently being tested in select markets, including Germany, Thailand, and Australia. Priced at $8.99 per month, the new plan is nearly half the cost of the regular YouTube Premium, which comes in at $16.99. However, it has its limitations—Premium Lite users won’t have access to some of the full Premium features like YouTube Music, background play, or offline downloads.

While YouTube Premium Lite provides an ad-free experience for most standard videos, ads will still appear in music videos and short-form content like YouTube Shorts. This new tier could be ideal for users who want to reduce the number of ads but don’t need the entire suite of Premium features.

Will Premium Lite Come to India?

It’s still unclear whether YouTube Premium Lite will be available in India or if it will include an annual subscription option. However, if it does roll out in the country, an Indian Express report suggests it could be priced around Rs 75 per month—significantly lower than the current Rs 149 for the full YouTube Premium.

This potential new tier offers an attractive middle ground for users who want fewer ads but aren’t interested in paying for the full range of benefits that come with YouTube Premium. YouTube previously tested a similar plan across Europe in 2021, but it was discontinued before an official launch.