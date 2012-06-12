Review: Zebronics NWZ-WR150A-3G

ZEBRONICS NWZ-WR150A-3G

Price: Rs 3,150

There is no point using a USB Internet dongle if you are in your house. But you don't have much of an option if you still haven't installed Wi-Fi in the house, maybe because you do not want to spend on another Net connection. But your 3G dongle can easily become the Wi-Fi network in your home if you get a wireless router up to the task.

The NWZ-WR150A-3G wireless router from Zebronics does just this. Let us warn you to that this router works only with a 3G dongle or a new HSIA-based dongle. While we were expecting plug-n-play, the installation was anything but that. You have to plug the dongle into the router, before connecting it to power and then run an installation programme from the CD to get it to work said the manual inside. But that did not work for us. This is when we noticed the box, which said you also need to have an IP address open to get the router to work.

The router worked after we did as the box ordered. In fact, in the second attempt the router worked even without going through the entire Netwiz process listed in the manual-it seems parts of the manual is actually meant for a WAN-based network. If only somebody has worked on the manual and saved us the trouble. But the router worked well after the initial hiccup, which you thankfully have to undergo only once. Sadly, the connection got terminated when we removed the LAN cable connecting the router to the laptop using which we had run the setup. We are hoping this was a quirk with the review unit. Otherwise, this should work without PC assistance.

BAG IT OR JUNK IT? Works, but there must certainly be better options out there.

Courtesy: Gadgets and Gizmos