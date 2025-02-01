Zepto starts delivery of Vivo smartphones in just 10 minutes; see special discounts and details

Zepto has expanded its electronics offerings by introducing a selection of mobile phones, starting with vivo Y18i and Y29. This marks a significant move by Zepto to diversify its product range and bring smartphones directly to customers with its fast delivery service.

As part of this expansion, vivo India’s latest models will now be accessible through Zepto, making it easier for customers to purchase smartphones with quick doorstep delivery. The collaboration aims to offer a seamless and efficient shopping experience for tech enthusiasts across India.

"At Zepto, our Sellers are committed to providing our users with quick, reliable, and affordable solutions for their everyday needs. I thank our sellers for enabling a larger selection of smartphones to our platform which further supports this goal," said Abhimanyu Singh, Business Head, Electronics, Zepto. "We are excited to collaborate with vivo India and our Sellers to bring the latest mobile technology directly to our users in a fast, convenient, and seamless way."

Pankaj Gandhi, Head, Online Business, vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd said, "vivo India has always been dedicated to delivering cutting-edge smartphones that enhance the lives of our customers. Our collaboration with Zepto reflects our shared commitment to making the latest mobile technology easily accessible and available at the fingertips of users. This partnership will ensure that vivo customers across India can enjoy the convenience of purchasing our products through Zepto’s fast and efficient platform."

Zepto will offer smartphones starting at ₹5,999, inclusive of taxes. To celebrate the launch, an exclusive ICICI Bank offer provides a flat 5% discount (up to ₹5,000) on mobile purchases above ₹5,000. This limited-time promotion is available until January 31, 2025, allowing customers to avail of both affordability and convenience.