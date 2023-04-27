scorecardresearch
Zerodha down! Users unable to place orders on Kite app, website

Zerodha down! Users unable to place orders on Kite app, website

Many users have taken to Twitter to complain about the issue. Some users have also claimed that they aren't able to cancel orders due to a glitch

Zerodha Down! Zerodha Down!

Zerodha users reported issues in placing orders on the Kite app and website. Many users took to Twitter to complain about the issue. Some users also claimed that they weren't able to cancel orders due to the glitch. Downdetector also reported a spike in outages from Zerodha users. 

Zerodha has issued a statement claiming that the issue has been resolved. The 'open pending' orders of some customers will lapse or get canceled. The customers will have to place new orders now. The issue was caused due to the disconnection on one line to the exchange, despite having multiple connections. 

Zerodha claims that the issue surfaced due to the disconnection of one of their exchange lines. An official statement read, "A few customers' orders were in the "open pending" state. They are now lapsed/cancelled, and these customers can place new orders now. Despite having multiple connections to the exchange, a disconnection on one line caused some of our customers' orders to go into the pending state. This issue has since been resolved."

Published on: Apr 27, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
