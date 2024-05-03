Zilingo's Ex-CEO Ankiti Bose files fresh lawsuit against Dhruv Kapoor, Aadi Vaidya for alleged defamation

In a new development, a fresh lawsuit has been filed in the Bombay High Court against Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya. They are accused of defamation and spreading misleading media statements about Ankiti Bose, the former CEO of Zilingo. This legal action follows an FIR filed against them.

As per a statement from Singhania and Co., the law firm representing Ms. Bose, both Mr. Kapoor and Mr. Vaidya are accused of spreading false information through PR agencies. This allegedly harmed Ms. Bose's reputation and spread untrue claims in public discussions.

Monika Tanna, Partner at Singhania and Co., stressed the legal team's dedication to pursuing fair resolutions and holding Mr. Kapoor and Mr. Vaidya accountable for their actions.

Previously, Ankiti Bose, the co-founder and former CEO of Zilingo, lodged a complaint against Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya. She accused them of cheating, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and harassment. Bose alleged that the duo used offensive language, sent sexually explicit messages from untraceable accounts, and threatened her with online targeting, implying they would drive her to suicidal thoughts. Bose was removed from her position in May 2022.