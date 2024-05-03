scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Zilingo's Ex-CEO Ankiti Bose files fresh lawsuit against Dhruv Kapoor, Aadi Vaidya for alleged defamation

Feedback

Zilingo's Ex-CEO Ankiti Bose files fresh lawsuit against Dhruv Kapoor, Aadi Vaidya for alleged defamation

They are accused of defamation and spreading misleading media statements about Ankiti Bose, the former CEO of Zilingo. This legal action follows an FIR filed against them.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
They are accused of defamation and spreading misleading media statements about Ankiti Bose, the former CEO of Zilingo. This legal action follows an FIR filed against them. They are accused of defamation and spreading misleading media statements about Ankiti Bose, the former CEO of Zilingo. This legal action follows an FIR filed against them.

 

In a new development, a fresh lawsuit has been filed in the Bombay High Court against Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya. They are accused of defamation and spreading misleading media statements about Ankiti Bose, the former CEO of Zilingo. This legal action follows an FIR filed against them.

 

As per a statement from Singhania and Co., the law firm representing Ms. Bose, both Mr. Kapoor and Mr. Vaidya are accused of spreading false information through PR agencies. This allegedly harmed Ms. Bose's reputation and spread untrue claims in public discussions.

Monika Tanna, Partner at Singhania and Co., stressed the legal team's dedication to pursuing fair resolutions and holding Mr. Kapoor and Mr. Vaidya accountable for their actions.

 

Previously, Ankiti Bose, the co-founder and former CEO of Zilingo, lodged a complaint against Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya. She accused them of cheating, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and harassment. Bose alleged that the duo used offensive language, sent sexually explicit messages from untraceable accounts, and threatened her with online targeting, implying they would drive her to suicidal thoughts. Bose was removed from her position in May 2022.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 03, 2024, 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement