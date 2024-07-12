scorecardresearch
Business Today
Zomato CEO announces a new feature that could be a blessing for many users

Zomato has rolled out a new feature that allows users to delete their order history. This update was announced by CEO Deepinder Goyal on Twitter and aims to improve user control and experience.

Zomato has rolled out a feature we've all secretly wished for – the ability to delete your order history. This happened in response to a customer’s demand of wanting to wipe evidence of his midnight cravings from the order history. CEO Deepinder Goyal dropped this update on X. 

Goyal reminded everyone to "use it responsibly." This wasn't an overnight update. Goyal mentioned it took some time to prioritise and build this feature due to its impact on various systems and microservices within Zomato. 

Goyal said, “you can now delete orders from your order history on Zomato. Use it responsibly. Sorry, this took us a bit of time to prioritise and build. This touched multiple systems and microservices. We are rolling it out to all customers as we speak.”

This move came after numerous requests from users, including a humorous plea from Karan Singh, who claimed that his wife had discovered his late-night ordering habits by checking his order history.

With this new feature, Zomato is giving users more control over their ordering data and adding a layer of privacy to our guilty pleasures. The orders can be deleted by going straight to the ‘Your Orders’ tab.

Published on: Jul 12, 2024, 2:36 PM IST
