Zomato rolls out 'order scheduling' feature for pre-planned deliveries

Zomato has added a new level of convenience to its food delivery service with “Order Scheduling,” allowing users to plan orders in advance for precise delivery timing. Whether it’s for an office lunch, a weekend gathering, or even just your daily coffee ritual, customers can now choose their preferred delivery time up to two days in advance.

Currently available across 35,000+ restaurants in 30 cities — including major hubs like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune — this feature aims to make the food ordering process as flexible as possible for its users.

How It Works

With Order Scheduling, users can set delivery times from two hours to two days ahead. After selecting items, customers pick a specific delivery time at checkout. If their preferred time slot is already full, Zomato prompts them to choose an alternative. For those who need to change plans, orders can be cancelled up to three hours before the scheduled time.

Benefits for Restaurants

The feature isn’t just a boost for users; it also benefits restaurant partners. Scheduled orders help restaurants manage their capacity, filling in gaps during slower hours, which can lead to more consistent orders. Additionally, Zomato has ensured the integration is seamless, requiring no extra training for restaurant staff and allowing restaurants to select which menu items are available for scheduling.

Built-In Safeguards

To make sure everything runs smoothly, Zomato has introduced safeguards with this new feature. Only restaurants with a track record of timely preparation and high availability are eligible, and they receive notifications in advance of scheduled orders. Restaurants can also control which items are available for pre-order, reducing the risk of last-minute substitutions or shortages.