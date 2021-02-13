Tech gifts for your Valentine

Chocolates, flowers and soft toys are so passe. How about gifting your Valentine a gadget to make them feel special? Look no further as here is a well-researched list of tech gifts you can buy.

For Her

Dyson Corrale: Rs 36,900

Girls love to style their hair but running to a salon is not always possible. Having Dyson's Corrale hair straightener is like having a salon at home. It will not just help her with straight, smooth hair but can be used to create textured waves for a tousled look, flowing waves and even voluminous, bouncy curls. Dyson has put up styling videos to achieve these styles.

This is a cordless hair straightener with the rechargeable battery. Easy to carry, she will not have to look for wall sockets to use it. No cords mean it is super convenient to use. Various heat settings (165-degree Celsius, 185-degree Celsius and 210-degree Celsius) makes it suitable for all hair types. Dyson has used flexing plates that reduce hair damage by 50 per cent less breakage, and less frizz. It also has an integrated sensor system regulates the temperature of the plates 100 times a second, ensuring constant power so heat is maintained at the desired temperature.

Offer: Complimentary 35mm and 45mm Dyson Round Brush worth Rs 8,580, zero-cost EMI

Panasonic EH-NA 45 Hair Dryer: Rs 6,999

For everyday hair care, consider Panasonic's EH-NA 45. Unlike most hairdryers available in the market that leave hair dry and frizzy, the EH-NA 45 does not. It uses nano-ultrafine water particles that penetrate hair cuticles, to maintain the moisture balance of the hair and scalp. And the platinum ions will coat the hair surface and tighten the cuticles to make them UV rays resilient. She can choose between cool, warm and hot air settings as per her hair type and styling needs. This foldable hairdryer is accompanied by two quick attachments. The Quick-Dry Nozzle attachment directs and delivers strong and soft airflow and the set nozzle for styling with direct focused airflow to specific areas.

Offers: Cashback and bank offers

Google Nest Hub: Rs 7,999

Brighten her mornings and days with Google's Nest Hub, a 7-inch smart display that acts as the ultimate digital photo-frame. Just sync all pictures to a Google Photos account and set up the Nest Hub using the same account. Nest Hub automatically selects the best ones and shows them on the display. It automatically detects and matches the light and colour in any room, helping blend images with the home. Besides being a photo frame, it can show her time, weather updates, play her favourite music, stream videos on YouTube and Netflix (needs subscription), help her control compatible lights and gadgets, and much more with a simple voice command.

Offers: Bank Offers

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Rs 15,990

The latest wireless earbuds from Samsung, Galaxy Buds Pro can be her best companion while at home or during a commute. The comfortable, stable fit and water resistance makes them ideal for workout sessions too. The immersive sound output makes it great for entertainment and intelligent active noise cancellation reduces background noise. Thanks to SmartThings Find feature, she will never lose the buds. This feature helps locate buds, even when out of Bluetooth range or completely out of sight, misplaced at a distant location. On a full charge, buds can offer up to 7 hours of playback, and additional 20-hours of reserve power with the case.

For Him

Sony Play Station 5: Rs 49,990

If he loves console gaming, Sony's latest Play Station 5 should be top on the list. 4k graphics and the new controller makes this new console irresistible to Play Station lovers. The Ultra-high-speed SSD helps in fast loading. Deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio enhances the gaming experience. PS5 is backwards compatible, which means he can play PS4 games too. You can choose between the two models - the regular PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition for Rs 39,990 for digitally downloaded games as it does not have a disc drive.

Apple Watch Series 6: Rs 43,900

If he uses an iPhone, gift him the Apple Watch Series 6 - a great style and health companion. Even though not a medical device, the nifty features such as ECG and heart-rate capable of detecting irregular heart rhythm, early symptoms of a heart-stroke or heart-related problems is a small investment towards his health. It can keep track of his blood oxygen level and develop a healthy sleeping pattern and sleep cycle. On the style front, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 6 is available in the new (Product) Red and Blue aluminium cases.

Sony WM 1000XM4: Rs 29,990

With plenty of over-the-ear wireless headphones available in the market, the Sony WM 1000 XM4 is the best in its category. Elegant and lightweight, the over-the-ear headphones have premium sound and is ideal across genres. And be it music or calling, the active noise cancellation suppresses surrounding sounds. Comfortable to wear for longer durations, just placing the hand over the housing will instantly turn the music volume down and let ambient sound in.

Offer: Rs 5,000 discount, low-cost EMI

Toshiba Dish Washer DW-14F1IN(S)-2: Rs 41,290

With life going back to normal and demanding work schedules, adding a dishwasher to the list of essential appliances is a good idea. This new age dishwasher is designed to handle the Indian curry stains, oil and spices. And you don't have wait for the dishes to pile up before loading them at full capacity into the dishwasher. It comes with hygiene feature that does washing at 70-degree Celsius Hot Water and its anti-bacterial filter kills bacteria up to 99.9 per cent. And it saves up to 85 per water.

Offer: Up to 10 per cent cashback, 15/18 months EMI options.

Panasonic Lumix DC G9L: Rs 1,39,990

Smartphones have great cameras but if he is into photography, gift him the Lumix G9 L. The Lumix mirrorless camera featuring a 20.3M digital live MOS sensor helps in capturing sharp images with wide dynamic range. It features Panasonic's Depth from Defocus technology allowing the camera to calculate focal length movement by comparing depth of field values of two images at high speed. It can even record smooth 4K videos at 60/50 fps. The body stabilization and 6.5 stop slower shutter speed results in stable handled photography and videography. It is fast and captures stunning images. The body only is priced at Rs 98,990. Cost increases to Rs 1,39,900 with 12-60 Leica lens kit.

Pamper yourself

Nothing beats the joy of getting a nice gift for your better half. But how about something to pamper yourself?

Lifelong LLM99 Foot, Calf and Leg Massager: Rs 12,999

After a long day, LifeLong's food massager can help you relax and removes tiredness and fatigue from your leg and feet. It kneads and relaxes muscles. And provides electronic stimulation on the required pressure points at the sides of the sole to help unwind. Working on acupressure principle, it stimulates foot acupuncture point to help relieve pain. It improves circulation and helps in quick recovery for over-stressed feet, and rejuvenate muscles after long periods of standing. If features adjustable seating position, LED display with touch buttons and removable washable fabric cover with zip.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic: Rs 61,900

This is one good looking air purifier that complements the aesthetic of the room. While it cleans indoor air of pollutants, it is also a remote-controlled fan (which can also through hot air to keep you warm). The circular base with holes and filter sucks impure air from every direction and passing it through the filters pushes out clean air from the bladeless fan. It automatically detects airborne particles and gases, which when sucked in are captured in HEPA and activated carbon filtration. This new machine also features Dyson's Cryptomic technology capable of destroying formaldehyde. Dyson explains it is a unique catalytic coating with the same structure as Cryptomelane. Billions of atom-sized tunnels have been added to the mesh structure that traps formaldehyde, converting it into water and CO 2 . But it's not just air purification or heating as it is the additional small features that enhance the experience. The fan part of the air purifier oscillates (between 0, 45, 90,180 and 350 degrees) and even tilts (up and down) for focused airflow. The remote also has a diffused air mode that pushes air through the rear side of the fan. The circular display at the front displays relevant information such as the airflow speed, quality of air, and more. It can be controlled using the compact remote it is accompanied with, or even through the Dyson Link app.

Offer: 18-month no-cost EMI

LG Styler: Rs 1,59,990

In the current scenario when hygiene is a primary concern, LG Styler is a perfect fit for clothing care. Representing a new way to care for clothes and other accessories, LG Styler uses steam technology to eliminate over 99.9 per cent of viruses, bacteria & allergens. It has a patented technology of moving hangers that eliminates dust and mites from clothes and is certified by BAF. Its pants press feature removes wrinkles and presses the trousers with the help of Steam technology. Additionally, it comes with ThinQ technology, which means it can be operated from a remote location too. You can select the programs, monitor energy consumption, time and download up to 20 more programs depending upon the type of fabric and cloth to refresh, dry or sanitize.

Offer: Up to 15 per cent cashback, no-cost EMI

Nespresso Mini Espresso: Rs 4,999

Rejuvenate yourself with this Minipresso NS that uses a capsule to prepare espresso. Compact, it is compatible with the large variety of capsules. It is simple and intuitive to operate. Just add compatible capsules into the outlet head and hot water into the water thank. Unlock the piston from its travel position and pump a few strokes to pressurize to extract espresso. We are suggesting capsule-based for the obvious advantages as the coffee is ground, measured, tamped, with higher precision.