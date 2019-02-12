Vodafone launches Rs 351 recharge plan with unlimited calling, but there's a catch

Indian telecom companies are introducing new prepaid recharge plans one after another for its customers. To take on the competition from Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone has now introduced a prepaid recharge plan of Rs 351. The Rs 351 recharge plan offers unlimited calling and SMS benefits for a period of 56 days. The plan, however, is not available for all Vodafone users. Only the new subscribers can benefit from this Vodafone prepaid recharge.

Vodafone's Rs 351 first recharge (FRC) pack offers unlimited calling and 100 free daily SMSes for 56 days. There is no FUP limit. However, the Vodafone Rs 351 prepaid recharge plan does not include any data benefit and the new subscribers will have to buy a data pack separately. The lack of data benefit is bit of a disappointment, as most other first recharge packs of Vodafone come with a daily data benefit.

Vodafone's Rs 176 prepaid recharge pack comes with 28 days validity, unlimited calling, 1 GB data benefit, and 100 SMS messages per day. Similarly, the Rs 229 prepaid recharge pack comes with unlimited calling, 1 GB data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 28 days. Vodafone also has a Rs 496 and Rs 555 prepaid recharge plans that offer unlimited calling, 1.4 GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day with a validity 84 days and 90 days respectively.

As far as the offers are concerned, the new prepaid recharge comes with free Vodafone Play subscription. The recharge plan was first made available to customers last year in December. According to Telecom Talk, the price of this Vodafone prepaid recharge pack may vary with every circle.

Earlier in February, Vodafone had launched Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge plan with a validity of 365 days. The plan also offers 1.5GB data per day alongside unlimited voice calling benefits coupled with 100 SMSes per day.

