WhatsApp makes group calling easier, adds single tap feature

WhatsApp has announced that it is making group calling easier on its platform. With the new feature, WhatsApp group members will be able to initiate a group video call or voice call by a single tap, similar to when a person is calling an individual contact. Earlier, users had to manually add a contact to a group call one by one. However, this new feature will only work on those WhatsApp groups which have four or fewer members.

If the group members want to have a video or audio call with more than four participants then they will have to manually add members to the call. WhatsApp announced the feature on Twitter. The company said, "We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call," it said.

We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat! ð - WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) April 7, 2020

The new feature will work on both Andriod and iOS versions of the app. Users would need to have the latest version of the app to be able to access this feature.

Owing to the lockdown initiated as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, video conference has become an important tool for communication, particularly for educational institutes and corporates. Video conferencing app Zoom suddenly grew in popularity after many started using it for video conferencing. WhatsApp is also looking to cash in on the rise in video conferencing. Though the interface on WhatsApp cannot match the participant count and extensive video conferencing features of Zoom, the app would be banking heavily on its privacy-focused approach and end-to-end encryption technology.

WhatsApp was also recently under fire because of the rampant misinformation or 'fake news' being spread through it about the coronavirus pandemic. WhatsApp has put a restriction on the number of people a message can be forwarded to at a time. This has been done to stop rapid spread of misinformation through the platform.

