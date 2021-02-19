Nokia 3.4 quick review: Simple, stylish, and affordable

Nokia 3.4 is one of the two phones that HMD launched in India a few days back. It is a budget device, which means it is suited for the masses and may not have essentially what you usually look for in most smartphones. You may want a high refresh rate or at least four cameras on your phone. Nokia 3.4 is not about these things. It is about how you can experience a smartphone in the simplest way, the one where your wits are not bedazzled by the long list of specifications. I am talking about the pure Android experience that the Nokia 3.4 brings.

This is my first impression of the Nokia 3.4, so technically there will not be any going deeper into the hardware and functions much yet. Nokia 3.4 comes across as a good phone but that is in theory. I took it for a test for a few days to see if the Nokia 3.4 holds any water when it comes to real-world performance. But before that, let me get a few things out of the way. The Nokia 3.4 comes in a single variant that costs Rs 11,999. This is the successor to the Nokia 3.2 that was launched back in 2019 for 8,990, which means the Nokia 3.4 is supposed to be a big upgrade and live up to its position.

Right off the bat, the Nokia 3.4 has a pattern on the polycarbonate back that feels nice. The phone is a looker with the matte finish on the back in Dusk colour. This colour seems onion-y and I like it, but if you do not, there are two more options, Fjord and Charcoal. These colour options have been consistent throughout HMD's Nokia phones and it is good the company is not fixing something that is not broken. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back and above it is the circular island of three cameras and the LED flash.

Frankly, I prefer physical fingerprint sensors at the back over any other form that this functionality comes in. And my reason behind that is the ease of access. I know it is rare I will take a misstep when unlocking a phone using the rear-mounted sensor. Anyway, the back has the Nokia branding besides all these things and that is it. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the device, while USB-C port and speakers are at the bottom. The right side has the power button and volume rocker while the left has the Google Assistant button.

The Nokia 3.4 has a 6.39-inch 720p LCD with a punch-hole. It is nice to see the punch-hole on a phone in this segment. The display is a standard one that seems to produce good colours. I did not take this phone out with me in the sun so I cannot tell you if the brightness on the display is actually worth praising at this point in time. But the rest looks fine to me. The bezels are slightly thick with the chin being the thickest with a Nokia logo at the bottom.

Powering the Nokia 3.4 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, which we have seen in the Oppo A53 that was launched last year. This one is the best processor for this price segment, if you do not consider 5G as important right now. I have not used this processor before, but I will tell you in detail in my full review that should be coming soon. But for now, all I can tell you is that this processor comes across as a good option for the price and is not very much likely to disappoint you. The cameras are a combination of a 13MP, a 5MP, and 2MP sensors on the back, which I think will click good photos. Specifically, Nokia phones tend to retain natural colours in photos and I like this thing about them.

The Nokia 3.4 comes with a 4000mAh battery inside, which I believe should last longer than a day on typical usage. There is 10W charging on the phone, which is not bad but I would have liked to see at least 15W or 18W technologies. And finally, there is Android One on the Nokia 3.4, which means the pure Android experience. There will be two years of Android upgrades and three years of Android security patches. This very promise makes Nokia phones as worthy as the Pixel phones are.

I will be ready with a full-fledged review of the Nokia 3.4 in a few days, so stay tuned.