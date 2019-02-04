Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus prices slashed on Flipkart, now available with Rs 1000 off

HMD Global has slashed the prices of the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India. Both the smartphones are now being sold at a discounted price on Flipkart. The Nokia 5.1 Plus can now be bought for Rs 9,999, down from Rs 10,999. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is available on Flipkart for Rs 14,999 down from Rs 15,999. The Nokia 5.1 Plus uses MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. HMD Global claims that the chip comes with a neural processing unit which helps with AI applications. On the other hand, Nokia 6.1 is powered by Snapdragon 636. The 6.1 Plus is an Android One device is placed in the mid-range segment. The Nokia 6.1 Plus also comes with a premium glass sandwich design which helps it stand out from the mid-range crowd.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 5.8-inch display unit with HD+ resolution and a notch on top. For optics, HMD Global has used a dual lens setup on the rear panel. Nokia 6.1 too features a 5.8-inch full display with 1080x2280 pixel resolution, with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device has a screen to body ratio of 81.5 per cent.

As far as optics are concerned, Nokia 5.1 has a 12-megapixel primary sensor whereas the secondary sensor is a 5-megapixel unit. The front-facing camera has an 8-megapixel unit. On the other hand, Nokia 6.1 Plus boasts a dual rear camera setup, with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, with f/2.0 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel front camera with the same f/2.0 aperture.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is sold in three colour options available - Black, Blue, White. On the other side, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is sold in two colour options - Blue and Black.

