Nokia C2 listed ahead of March 19 launch, comes with Android Go

While HMD Global has scheduled March 19 as the launch date for the new Nokia-branded phones, it has gone ahead and revealed one of them already. The successor to the Nokia C1, the Nokia C2 has been listed on the Nokia website, wherein all its specifications and its design have been revealed. The Nokia C2 comes with Android 9 Pie (Go edition) and is powered by a Unisoc processor. The smartphone has not been launched anywhere if we go by the information available on the website, but it should happen soon possibly on March 19 in London. The pricing has also not been announced.

Nokia C2 comes as an entry-level smartphone that will just get the Android things right while consuming less space and hardware resources. The smartphone was in the rumour mill for quite some time, but it did not take HMD Global much time to announce the Nokia C2. The dedicated page for the Nokia C2 has a video that shows off the smartphone in various scenarios. It comes in Cyan and Black colours.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia C2 has a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display without any punch-hole design or a notch. It is the conventional design that we were used to around two years back. The top and bottom chins are thick on the Nokia C2 and bezels are far from thin. It is an entry-level smartphone, which is why the bare essentials is what HMD Global focused at. The Nokia C2 is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Unisoc processor, which should run the show as long as it can be handled by the Android Go software. It packs 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card.

HMD Global has gone for the Android 9 Pie (Go edition) on the Nokia C2, which is the best operating system for low-end phones but it also limits quite many functionalities. That being said, all of the Google apps, such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Search, and Google Assistant, will run properly although these will be stripped off their advanced features. Nokia C2 also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button to quickly jump into the voice assistant app. The smartphone also supports dual SIM cards but there is also a single SIM model.

For photography, the Nokia C2 features a 5-megapixel autofocus camera with an aperture of f/2.2 on the rear. It is accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, there is also a 5-megapixel sensor sitting on the front. Nokia C2 will have the standard camera features like other Nokia smartphones. The smartphone is backed by a 2800mAh battery under the hood with 1A 5V charging. There are a 3.5mm headphone jack, one microphone, and a MicroUSB port on the Nokia C2. It also has Bluetooth v4.2 and Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity.