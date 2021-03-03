OnePlus 9 Pro launch soon: Specs, design, features, India price, and what we know so far

Highlights OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 120Hz LTPO panel.

It will be powered by Snapdragon 888.

It will get Hasselblad cameras too.

OnePlus 9 series is likely to launch later this month, and the company will be having high hopes from the upcoming flagship range. Last year, the OnePlus 8 Pro was very well received by consumers all over the world. It was a true flagship that could go neck to neck with flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20, Pixel 5, iPhone 12, Mi 10 and more. OnePlus barely made any compromises with its flagship last, which resulted in a powerful and reliable smartphone.

That being said, it's 2021, and the focus has completely shifted towards the upcoming OnePlus flagship dubbed as OnePlus 9 Pro. The device has already been subjected to a plethora of leaks ahead of the launch. We previously did a rumour roundup on the OnePlus 9 Pro, and here are we putting down another article to keep you updated with everything fresh bubbling up.

OnePlus 9 Pro specs and features

--OnePlus continues the practice of naming its device with a food name. For instance, OnePlus 8 was known as "instantnoodle," while the 8T was dubbed "kebab." Moreover, the OnePlus 9 series is codenamed "lemonade", as reported in our previous articles.

--The OnePlus 9 Pro is codenamed "lemonadep" and bears model number LE2120.

--The upcoming OnePlus flagship, i.e. OnePlus 9 Pro, has been subjected to a plethora of leaks helping us with the ins and outs of this device. The leaks and reports are also hinting towards a mid-March launch which is a month earlier than the debut of the previous OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus 9 series teased poster

--Now we are seeing an official confirmation from OnePlus.The device maker teased a poster that details a big announcement on March 8. Moreover, the OnePlus 9 series has also been teased on Amazon's website, which confirms the launch date's announcement on March 8.

Phoro credit - Dave Lee, OnePlus 9 Pro leaked image

We know how the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro would look like through various pictures and renders surfaced online. Back in November, a popular tipster, Onleaks, released a few design renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro. In addition to that, Dave Lee also released a video helping us with the first look at the device.

--The images showcases a grey smartphone with a curved display on the front and a punch-hole Camera on the front. Whereas on the rear, it can be seen housing a rectangular camera module with a quad-camera setup, a laser autofocus sensor and a flash. Interestingly the module gets a Hasselblad branding on the module itself, which hints towards the OnePlus Hasselblad partnership.

OnePlus 9 Pro scalable resolution and refresh rate

--Several leaks have confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will ship with a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a screen resolution of QHD+ (3120x1440 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz high refresh rate. We also know that the screen resolution and refresh rate are scalable from the leaked pictures, meaning you can change it anytime according to your liking.

--But that's not it, a credible tipster claimed that the device would get an LTPO display. For starters, Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid, or LTPO, is an OLED display backplane technology developed by Apple. LTPO combines both LTPS TFTs and Oxide TFTs (IGZO, Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide). LTPO is applicable for both OLED and LCD displays, but this is only meant to be used in high-end devices for now.

--This display tech been previously used on Apple Watches and smartphones like Note 20 Ultra and S21 Ultra. It is likely to make it to the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup too.

--We already knew about the specs of the OnePlus 9 Pro from the previous leaks. Now a fresh leak has appeared to help us with the key specs of this device. This comes from a Greek blog that published a few screenshots of the About section and camera app of the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro.

--The screenshots reveal that the device will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

Photo Credit - Dave Lee, OnePlus 9 Pro HasselBlad cameras

--In terms of the optics, the OnePlus 9 Pro is getting a decent upgrade. The upcoming flagship will feature a quad rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, an 8-megapixel macro sensor, and finally, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device will get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

--Apart from the camera hardware, the device may also see some improvement in the camera software. Some of the notable camera features include tilt-shift mode, moon mode, hyper-lapse, focus peeking and more.

--Finally, the OnePlus 9 Pro will ship with Oxygen OS 11 with Android 11 on top. The device will have support for 5G, WiFi 6E/6, GPS, NFC, and more in terms of connectivity. Not to miss OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to ship with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W wired and 45W wireless fast charging.

OnePlus 9 Pro India lauch

OnePlus is about to make a big announcement on March 8, as suggested by the teased poster. Moreover, Amazon has also created a page teasing the big announcement on March 8. Other leaks suggested the launch to take place on March 23.

OnePlus 9 Pro India price

Currently, there's no information about the pricing of the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, we can expect it to ship at a starting price of Rs 59,999.