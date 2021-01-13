OnePlus Band goes on sale in India: Price, features and specifications

Highlights OnePlus Band has gone on sale in India.

OnePlus Band is available for Rs 2,499.

The smart wearable comes with features such as heart-rate tracking and SpO2.

OnePlus launched its first smart wearable in India earlier this week. Called the OnePlus Band, this new wearable was launched in the country much before the long rumoured OnePlus Watch.

This affordable product from OnePlus has now gone up on sale. The fitness tracker has been launched in India first and is soon expected to make its way to other markets globally. The device is currently available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart and OnePlus' website with the company listing the device on the platform for a price of Rs 2,499. The company is also selling the device's straps additionally, with the dual-color band being sold separately at Rs 399 through OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Band: Specifications

The OnePlus Band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED color display which is promised to offer deep contrast and good brightness with the OnePlus Band promising good visibility even under direct sunlight.

The OnePlus Band offers a ton of watch faces and personalisation options through the OnePlus Health app. The OnePlus Band is claimed to offer a 14-days worth of battery life on a single charge. It will also come with 13 workout modes. Apart from this, it also promises seamless connectivity, with the OnePlus Health app, which can be downloaded via the Google Play Store. The supported exercise modes include outdoor run, indoor run, fat burn run, outdoor walk, out-door cycling, indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, rowing machine, cricket, badminton, pool swimming, yoga and free training.

The OnePlus Band also comes with other sensors including a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. The blood oxygen sensor on the OnePlus Band beams infrared light onto the user's skin to measure SpO2 levels by sensing changes in the color of blood.

This can be checked on-demand or done continuously even while sleeping. OnePlus Band also offers real-time heart rate monitoring. With personalized heart-rate alerts, OnePlus Band notifies users of irregular readings. Additionally, the OnePlus Band offers 5 ATM and IP68 certified for dust and water and sweat resistance.