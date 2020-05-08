OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones pricing, availability details revealed for India

Highlights OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones will be available to buy from May 10.

The wireless earphones cost Rs 1,999 in India.

The earphones will also be available to buy from Flipkart.

OnePlus launched its Bullets Wireless Z neckband earphones alongside the OnePlus 8 series in India last month. The company has announced the availability and pricing details of the wireless earphones for India. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z costs Rs 1,999 and can be purchased starting May 10. For the first time, OnePlus is partnering Flipkart for sale of its products, including the Bullets Wireless Z earphones, besides existing platforms, oneplus.in and amazon.in for online purchase. The offline sale will also start on May 11.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Price

OnePlus' Bullets Wireless Z neckband costs Rs 1,999, as we said, and comes in three colours - black, blue, and oat. All three colour options will go on sale starting 12 am on May 10 on Amazon.in and Oneplus.in websites for early access buyers. The regular sale of the wireless earphones begins the next day on the aforementioned platforms, in addition to Flipkart and offline channels. As provisioned by the Indian government, the deliveries will be restricted to orange and green zones in India for as long as May 17, at least. The offline sale will also be subject to permission from local authorities of the particular store.

Interestingly, Amazon India shows a mint colour option of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones on its website. Since OnePlus has not announced anything for this variant, it could be understocked and be available for sale at a later time.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Specifications

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z features 9.2mm dynamic drivers inside the two earphones. There is a Low Latency Mode on the earphones, which is claimed to reduce the latency to 10ms over the Bluetooth version 5.0 connection. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. There is magnetic control on the earphones, which causes the music to pause when the earbuds are attached, as in the hanging position from the neck. OnePlus has said the Bullets Wireless Z earphones have Quick Pair and Quick Switch, as well, allowing the earphones to connect with the smartphone seamlessly.

OnePlus has packed Warp Charge on the Bullets Wireless Z that is touted to deliver a 10-hour playback on a 10-minute charge. A full battery charge on the earphones can provide a battery life of 20 hours. There is a USB-C port to charge the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones.