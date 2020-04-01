OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones to come later this year, could offer wireless charging

Highlights The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is coming later in the year.

OnePlus could offer truly wireless earbuds with this model.

A 30W wireless charger is also going to launch with the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus is right now busy with the OnePlus 8 series launch slated to happen in two weeks but there are more products in its pipeline that are yet to come. One of them is a new pair of earphones and according to the latest reveal from popular tipster Ishan Agarwal, it could be called the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. There's not much information on this product but it seems that OnePlus may finally move to the completely wireless earbuds this year.

The tip does not reveal anything on the specifications of the headphones but there are two possibilities with this product. OnePlus could simply update the hardware on the Bullets Wireless 2 with possibly a triple driver setup and support for wireless charging. On the other hand, this could be the name of the new truly wireless earbuds from OnePlus rivalling the affordable Apple AirPods models.

Whatever it may be, Agarwal says that these won't be announced along with the OnePlus 8 series on April 14 and hence, it could take a while before the Bullets Wireless Z will make a public appearance. OnePlus is still selling the Bullets Wireless 2 at the moment. It seems that the Bullets Wireless Z could be an affordable variant of the Bullets Wireless 2 and could launch when OnePlus announced the rumoured OnePlus Z series phones.

What will launch alongside the OnePlus 8 series on April 14 is the 30W wireless charger from OnePlus. If you have been out of touch with rumours lately, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to debut wireless charging for the first time and OnePlus will definitely launch a wireless charger as the phone's accessory. The wireless charging will offer 30W speeds and hence, it could be called the Warp Charger Wireless.

Along with wireless charging, the OnePlus 8 Pro is also rumoured to include IP68 water and dust resistance. The IP68 rating has been requested by fans and existing customers for year and OnePlus finally seems to be giving in to public demand with this year's model.

In fact, the OnePlus 8 Pro is going all out on premium features this year and it seems that OnePlus will take the fight directly to Samsung and Apple this year. OnePlus has already confirmed the use of the Snapdragon 865 chip along with support 5G networks. OnePlus will also bring support for UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.