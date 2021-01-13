Oppo Find X3 Pro confirmed to launch in March, leaked renders show interesting camera bump

Highlights Oppo has confirmed that it will launch the Find X3 Pro in March.

The renders of the Oppo Find X3 Pro have also leaked.

The Find X3 Pro is seen having an interesting yet weird camera bump.

Oppo has announced that its 2021 flagship Find X3 is launching in March. This is in line with the launch timeline of the predecessor Find X2 globally. While it is at the company's discretion to announce launch dates for its upcoming products, this one may have been an outcome of the recent leak. In a massive leak, the official press renders of the Find X3 Pro were ousted, showing an interesting camera bump on the back while still looking somewhat like the iPhone 12.

On Weibo, Oppo confirmed its Find X3 series is coming out in March but it did not provide a launch date. This announcement comes hours after renowned tipster Evan Blass leaked several images of the Find X3 Pro on the community sharing platform Voice. The images show the Find X3 Pro in its full glory, having four colour variants, including a golden (or brown) colourway to tease Samsung that is also going to launch a brown Galaxy S21 at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14. But what is interesting to notice in these images is the camera design of the Find X3 Pro.

In a peculiar way, the Oppo Find X3 Pro sports a plateau-style bump that houses four cameras at the back. This design is almost similar to what the iPhone 12 has on the back. I am not sure how this new bump design will impact everyday use but rest assured people are definitely going to use the mobile cover to protect (or maybe hide) this weirdness. Blass has also leaked specifications of the Find X3 Pro and considering they are coming from him, they might be the final ones.

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is seen having a curved display measuring 6.7-inches. This is a 1440p OLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 10Hz and 120Hz, which means the power consumption will be improved on the device. There is a punch-hole on the left side of the display, as well. The Find X3 Pro is going to have a 25X microscope macro lens with a light ring around it. This technology was leaked previously but now it seems certain. Two of the cameras could be Sony sensors: one of them may be the unannounced 50MP custom main sensor that Sony is making in collaboration with Oppo while the other one could be an ultrawide sensor. And finally, the third camera could be a zoom lens with maybe 2X or 3X optical zoom. The important thing to note here is that none of the cameras is a telephoto one, which is there on the Find X2 Pro.

Blass has further said that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will have wireless charging, along with support for fast wired charging. It is not clear if Oppo's 125W ultrafast charging technology will finally materialise but expectations are rife that will happen. But in case this does not turn out true, Oppo's Find X3 Pro will definitely have the 65W fast charging method. And most importantly, the Oppo Find X3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is already confirmed by the company. What else is confirmed is the 10-bit DCI-P3 colour system across the hardware components inside the Find X3 Pro, which will change the way colours are perceived on smartphones.